Panthers to attack with McCaffrey, not worry about injuries

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers aren’t planning to change their approach with Christian McCaffrey, even though the star running back has missed 23 of the last 33 regular-season games due to injuries. It’s full speed ahead when it comes to McCaffrey this season. Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he’s not going to worry about McCaffrey getting hurt again, saying “we are thinking about Christian in one way only, and that’s attack.” McCaffrey averaged nearly 30 touches per game through the first two games of last season before going down with a hamstring injury in a Week 3 Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Rhule says it’s too soon to know many touches per game McCaffrey will get this season.

