Braves call up top prospect Grissom, bring back RHP Yates

BOSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have made a couple of big moves. They called up prized prospect Vaughn Grissom to play second base against the Red Sox after Orlando Arcia went on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring. The Braves also brought back reliever Kirby Yates from a rehab assignment, nearly two years after he last pitched in the big leagues. Yates had 41 saves for the Padres in 2019. Grissom is the second 21-year-old prospect to be called up by the Braves this season, following center fielder Michael Harris II. Grissom was batting .324 with 14 homers in the minors.

