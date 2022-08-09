Smith expected to start at QB when Seahawks open preseason

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Geno Smith is expected to get the start at quarterback when the Seattle Seahawks open the preseason this weekend against Pittsburgh, coach Pete Carroll said. Smith has been the leader in the competition with Drew Lock to be Seattle’s starting QB throughout the offseason and will get the nod for the first of the three preseason games. Lock played well during Seattle’s mock game over the weekend leading the No. 2 offense against the Seahawks starting defense. But it was Smith that was with the No. 1 offense when practice resumed.

