Saints’ Hill: Return to utility role ‘makes perfect sense’

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Taysom Hill is giving the New Orleans Saints’ new coaching regime the benefit of the doubt. The former BYU quarterback doesn’t deny his disappointment over no longer being on the QB track with his NFL club. But Hill says he also sees the wisdom in the Saints’ decision to shift his focus to the more physical tight end spot. Hill says the Saints’ desire to maximize his versatility “makes perfect sense” and also satisfies his desire to see a lot of action on game days. Saints first-year head coach Dennis Allen says Hill has “reacted incredibly well” to the change. But Allen also notes that Hill’s role won’t change much from most of his five-year stint in New Orleans.

