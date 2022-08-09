Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release and the team later held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at their practice facility in Greenburgh, New York. Trouba has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 games over the last three seasons with the Rangers. The 28-year-old, an alternate captain the last two seasons, is the 28th captain in franchise history, and the first since Ryan McDonagh was traded in 2018. Trouba is one of three defensemen currently serving as captain in the NHL, joining Jared Spurgeon (Minnesota) and Roman Josi (Nashville).

