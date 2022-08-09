Osaka exits opening match at Toronto with back injury

TORONTO (AP) — Naomi Osaka retired from her opening match at the National Bank Open due to a back injury. Osaka was trailing Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (4), 3-0 when she withdrew from the match. Entering the tournament, Osaka had been eliminated from her last three competitions in the first or second round, including a straight-sets loss to Coco Gauff at last week’s Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. That was her first tournament since the French Open as she recovered from an Achilles injury. The 31st-ranked Kanepi will next play No. 8 Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

