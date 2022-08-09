Minus injured Anderson, Chisox fall to Pratto, KC in Game 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, the Chicago White Sox fell to rookie Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Anderson is expected to miss six weeks with a tear in the middle finger of his left hand. Anderson was injured on a check swing during his last at-bat on Saturday night at Texas. He will have surgery on Thursday in Chicago. Anderson is hitting .301 for the playoff-contending White Sox. He didn’t play while finishing up a two-game suspension for making contact with an umpire. Pratto homered, doubled and singled. He began the day batting .186 this season in 19 games. His third homer put the Royals ahead 4-1 in the sixth.

