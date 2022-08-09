McMahon, Grichuk tee off, Rockies end Cards’ win streak at 7

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a 495-foot homer for the longest drive by a Colorado player at Coors Field, Randal Grichuk went 5 for 5 and the Rockies routed St. Louis 16-5, ending the Cardinals’ seven-game winning streak. C.J. Cron homered and doubled to drive in five runs and Grichuk also connected as Colorado piled up 22 hits. Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas, an All-Star this season, was tagged for 10 runs and 14 hits in just 2 2/3 innings. McMahon’s two-run homer in the seventh off T.J McFarland stood out as the fourth-longest in Coors Field history. Grichuk set a career high for hits and also drove in three runs and scored three.

