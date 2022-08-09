Fauci receives honorary Hutch Award before Mariners game

SEATTLE (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci was presented with an honorary Hutch Award prior to the Seattle Mariners’ game against the New York Yankees. The Hutch Award has been awarded by Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center based in Seattle and typically to a Major League Baseball player who “best exemplifies the determined spirit of the late Fred Hutchinson, a pitcher and manager who died of cancer in 1964 at age 45.” Fauci is the second person to be given an honorary Hutch Award, along with former President Jimmy Carter in 2016. Fauci was greeted Tuesday night by mostly cheers from the Seattle crowd with some boos mixed in. He threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Seattle manager Scott Servais.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.