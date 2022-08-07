Rose dismisses sexual misconduct questions at Phillies fete

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Rose dismissed questions about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor him because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor. Rose told a female baseball writer “it was 55 years ago, babe.” The 81-year-old Rose received a standing ovation from Phillies fans when he walked onto the Citizens Bank Park field for the first time since he received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball in August 1989. He was honored along with other members of the 1980 World Series champion Phillies team. The original anniversary celebration was postponed for two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

