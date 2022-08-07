Man United loses 2-1 to Brighton in Ten Hag’s 1st EPL game

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It’s a new manager but the same old problems for Manchester United. United slumped to a 2-1 loss against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday in Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League game in charge. The defeat dispelled any hopes for home fans that the Dutch coach could provide an instant fix to the many issues that plagued the team last season. United looked vulnerable in defense as Pascal Gross scored twice in the first half to put Brighton in control. The hosts were also toothless in attack until Cristiano Ronaldo came on early in the second half. United needed a goalkeeping error to pull a goal back in the second half.

