Browns RB Kareem Hunt practices after demanding trade

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt participated in team drills for first time in three days after demanding a trade. Hunt is the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed two years ago, but is asking for a long-term extension. The 27-year-old has been productive during his three seasons for Cleveland. But he missed nine games last season with calf and ankle injuries. Hunt’s situation adds more drama for the Browns, who are waiting to see how quarterback long Deshaun Watson will be suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

