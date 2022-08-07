Brentford rallies for 2-2 draw at Leicester in EPL

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Substitute Josh Dasilva’s late strike salvaged a point for Brentford as the visitors came from two goals down to draw 2-2 in their Premier League opener at Leicester. Dasilva curled home the equalizer with four minutes remaining for Brentford which had been outplayed for most of the match. Leicester had taken a well-deserved 2-0 lead on Sunday after goals in each half from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before Ivan Toney pulled one back in the 62nd minute.

