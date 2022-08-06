Lions move training camp to Ford Field; Chark competes

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions held training camp at Ford Field on Saturday, hoping it is a step toward gaining home-field advantage this season. Last year, the Lions went 3-13-1 and had the lowest home attendance numbers of any team in the NFL. In the past four years, they’ve won a total of nine home games. The Lions usually hold camp in Allen Park but instead held their annual scrimmage at Ford Field. Former Pro Bowl receiver DJ Chark competed on a pro field for the first time since breaking an ankle and missing the final 13 games in 2021, when he played for Jacksonville. During the scrimmage, he caught four passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns, including a 33-yard score that ended practice.

