Dallas hands Indiana 16th straight loss, 95-91 in overtime

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey and Teaira McCowan accounted for all 12 points in overtime for Dallas and the Wings held off Indiana 95-91, handing the Fever their club-record 16th straight loss.Kayla Thornton scored 21 points to lead Dallas (16-16), which won their fourth straight victory. Mabrey scored six of her 18 in OT, adding eight assists. McCowan added 17 points and 14 rebounds for her fifth straight double-double. Rookie Lexie Hull led Indiana (5-29) with 17 points.

