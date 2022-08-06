Barrero hits first 2 HRs, Reds drop Brewers into 2nd place

MILWAUKEE (AP) — José Barrero hit his first two major league home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat Milwaukee 7-5, dropping the Brewers into second place in the NL Central. Joey Votto and Donovan Solano each had a solo homer for the Reds, who hadn’t scored more than three runs since an 8-2 win July 30 over Baltimore. Milwaukee fell a game behind the St. Louis Cardinals, who blanked the New York Yankees 1-0 for their sixth consecutive victory. With the Reds leading 2-0 in the fourth inning, Barrero launched a two-run homer off Brewers starter Aaron Ashby.

