Simmonds praises integration of para sports at Comm Games

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Five-time Paralympic gold medalist Ellie Simmonds says the Commonwealth Games running in tandem with its largest-ever para sport program has been a success and should be adopted at other major events. But the swimming great does not want the model to be used at the Olympics. She says the Paralympics is a big enough event to be held alone on the world stage. The importance of inclusion and diversity has been a focus of this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The event finishes on Monday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.