English FA to block unpopular changes to soccer team colors

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has given itself power to block changes to home jersey colors and badges that are unpopular with fans. The aim is to protect soccer club traditions. Any proposed changes must pass extensive consultation with fans who are proven to have season tickets or attend a certain number of home games. The FA says it wants to “put supporters at the heart of the decision-making process regarding these important club heritage matters.” A notorious standoff between a club and its fans a decade ago saw Cardiff change from a blue shirt to red for two years.

