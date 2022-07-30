Toro pinch-hits for hurt J-Rod, leads Mariners past Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Abraham Toro pinch-hit for injured All-Star Julio Rodriguez and delivered a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied past the AL-West leading Houston Astros 5-4. Rodriguez was hit on the hand as he swung at a pitch in the top of the eighth inning. He struck out, but played in the field in the bottom half of the inning before being lifted in the ninth. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Rodriguez would get X-rays later Saturday. Erik Swanson (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and earned the win, and Paul Sewald recorded his 13th save in 16 attempts. Astros closer Ryan Pressly (3-3) had his first blown save since June 23.

