LEADING OFF: Twins hurting, Mets rolling, Judge rules

Holding a slim lead in the AL Central, the Minnesota Twins will be without two dangerous hitters for a while. The team placed outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a big setback for a squad with playoff hopes. Sanó’s return to the IL with left knee inflammation is particularly tough because he had returned just four days earlier from missing 75 games after having surgery in May to repair torn meniscus in the knee. Kepler broke the fifth toe on his right foot when he was hit by a pitch at Detroit last Sunday. Elsewhere, the NL East-leading Mets go for their sixth straight victory and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge looks to extend his incredible tear since the All-Star break.

By The Associated Press

