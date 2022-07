FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzala Higuain had his first MLS hat trick and Christopher McVey scored the equalizer — his first MLS goal — in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help Inter Miami to a 4-4 tie with Cincinnati. Miami moved to 7-10-5 and Cincinnati is 7-8-8.

