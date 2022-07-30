Estrada leaves Giants’ game with Cubs after hit by pitch

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada left Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet in the fifth inning.

Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr., recalled earlier Saturday from Triple-A Iowa, hit Estrada with an 84 mph changeup, sending him to the ground immediately. Estrada was on his back and spoke to training staff, eventually getting helped to his feet and back to the clubhouse.

“He’s still a little dizzy,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after the game. “Some pressure on his left side. So he’s having concussion-like symptoms. We haven’t yet taken that step to diagnose him with a concussion but good chance that’s where we’ll be and we’ll figure out what to do from a roster perspective in the next few hours or tomorrow morning.”

Jason Vosler pinch-ran for Estrada and took over at shortstop. Leiter remained in the game for Chicago.

“We didn’t have any indication that he did lose consciousness, although his eyeballs weren’t great,” Kapler noted. “He was pretty stunned.”

Estrada, 26, is batting .262 with nine home runs and 41 RBI this season.