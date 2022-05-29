Rockies’ Freeland leaves game against Nationals with injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado starting pitcher Kyle Freeland left the game against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning Sunday with an apparent leg injury. Freeland landed awkwardly on his 107th pitch of the game, a ball to Lane Thomas, and pointed to his lower leg/ankle area. Freeland had two be helped off the field and was replaced by Robert Stephenson, who gave up a two-run homer to Thomas. The Rockies starter allowed five runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked four.