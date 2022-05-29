Honeycutt hits 2 HRs: UNC beats NC State, wins ACC tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Vance Honeycutt hit two more home runs and, Angel Zarate went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and North Carolina beat N.C. State 9-5 to win the ACC Tournament and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. Honeycutt, who also hit two homers in North Carolina’s win earlier in the week over top-seeded Virginia Tech, became the first player in program history to record at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season and is the first freshman in the NCAA to accomplish the feat since at least 2011. Brown and LuJames Groover III each went 3-for-5 with an RBI for No. 10 seed N.C. State (36-20). North Carolina, which won its eighth ACC title, has won seven consecutive games.