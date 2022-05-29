Big hits by Plummer, Escobar rally Mets past Phils for sweep

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Plummer launched a tying homer in the ninth inning for his first major league hit, Eduardo Escobar doubled home the winning run in the 10th and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 for a three-game sweep. Nick Castellanos put Philadelphia ahead 4-3 with a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch from reliever Adam Ottavino with two outs in the eighth. Plummer made his first major league start after getting recalled from the minors Saturday and drove the first pitch from Corey Knebel into the second deck in right field leading off the bottom of the ninth. It was Knebel’s third blown save in 11 opportunities.