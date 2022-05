BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been drawn against third-tier clubs in the first round of next season’s German Cup. Bayern starts its bid for a record-extending 21st title at Viktoria Cologne. Dortmund will visit 1860 Munich. Defending champion Leipzig was drawn against fourth-tier side Teutonia Ottensen, which will be making its debut in the competition. Beaten finalist Freiburg will play Kaiserslautern.