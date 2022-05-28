Florida blanks Texas A&M 9-0 for berth in SEC title game

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Sophomore Timmy Manning and freshman Fisher Jameson combined to throw a six-hitter, Jud Fabian gave No. 7 seed Florida the lead for good with a second-inning home run and the Gators advanced to the championship game of the SEC Tournament with a 9-0 romp over No. 2 seed Texas A&M. Florida (39-21) will play the winner of Saturday night’s semifinal nightcap between top-seeded Tennessee and 12th-seeded Kentucky in Sunday’s title game. Manning (1-0) went the first five innings, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out six to earn his first decision of the season. James yielded just one hit over the final four innings, striking out four for his first save.