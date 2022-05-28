Arriola scores twice to lead FC Dallas past Orlando City 3-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paul Arriola scored two goals to propel FC Dallas to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City SC. Ercan Kara staked Orlando City (6-5-3) to a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Both of Arriola’s goals for Dallas (7-3-4) came in the second half. Franco Jara picked up an assist on Arriola’s score in the 67th minute that knotted the score. Jesus Ferreira had assists on Jara’s go-ahead goal in the 70th minute and Arriola’s netter in the 84th.