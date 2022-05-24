Yankees’ LeMahieu scratched with wrist issue, Chapman to IL

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was a late scratch from New York’s lineup with left wrist discomfort, and closer Aroldis Chapman was added to the injured list with left Achilles tendinitis. LeMahieu was set to lead off and play third base against the Baltimore Orioles, but New York announced he wouldn’t play about 90 minutes before first pitch Tuesday night. The two-time batting champion is hitting .250 with three homers and a .704 OPS this season. He’s 5 for 39 over his past 10 games. Asked about LeMahieu’s struggles, manager Aaron Boone said he thought LeMahieu was “close” to ending his slump and did not cite the wrist as an issue.