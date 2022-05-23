French Open Lookahead: Tsitsipas, Badosa in 1st-round action

PARIS (AP) — The top two men on the bottom half of the French Open draw finally get their tournament started on Day Three. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev opens the morning in Court Suzanne Lenglen against Facundo Bagnis. Medvedev is the reigning U.S. Open champion who recently returned to the tour after hernia surgery. At at the other end of the schedule, fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros a year ago, closes the action in Court Philippe Chatrier with a night session matchup against Lorenzo Musetti. Among the leading women in action as the first round wraps up are No. 3 seed Paula Badosa and two-time major runner-up Karolina Pliskova.