Defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning back in East finals

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time in eight years after sweeping the Florida Panthers in four games. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are trying to become the first team to three-peat as NHL champions since the New York Islanders won four straight titles from 1980-83. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves, posting his sixth shutout in his last seven series-clinching victories. He’s allowed just four goals over his last five games. The Lightning will meet either the Carolina Hurricanes or New York Rangers in the East final.