Quick qualifying run gives Palou another 2nd at Indianapolis

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou watched helplessly as Scott Dixon’s incredibly quick qualifying lap speeds appeared on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway video board. He knew what it meant. The defending series champion, who finished second to Helio Castroneves in last year’s Indianapolis 500, lost the pole to his teammate and will start next Sunday’s race from the No. 2 spot. It’s the best Palou has qualified in his three Indy starts — and the Spaniard is determined to make sure it’s the final time he’s dubbed the runner-up.