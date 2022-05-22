AP source: Clowney re-signing with Browns for 2022 season

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells AP that free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns. Clowney, who revived his career last season with Cleveland playing opposite All-Pro end Myles Garrett, will sign a one-year, $11 million contract, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. The Browns had remained optimistic about bringing back Clowney. The 29-year-old and 2014 No. 1 overall pick had nine sacks — his most since 2018 — and played in 14 games last season for Cleveland.