Verlander shines to lead Astros to 2-1 win over Rangers

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander had another splendid start to lead the Houston Astros to a 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers. Verlander scattered six singles across six scoreless innings without a walk to earn his major league-leading sixth win. The 39-year-old right-hander, who made his return from Tommy John surgery this year, tied a season high with eight strikeouts and lowered his ERA to 1.22, which also leads the majors.