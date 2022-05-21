Mbappe celebrates new deal with 3 goals, Marseille takes 2nd

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe celebrates signing a new-three year deal to stay at Paris Saint-Germain with a hat trick for the French champions against struggling Metz. Elsewhere there were euphoric scenes for PSG’s bitter rival Marseille as it routed Strasbourg 4-0 to secure second place and automatic entry into the Champions League. Marseille finished two points ahead of third-placed Monaco, which enters the Champions League qualifying rounds after its nine-match winning run ended with a dramatic 2-2 draw at Lens. Lens equalized in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Rennes also equalized deep in injury time to make it 2-2 at Lille and take fourth place and Europa League qualification.