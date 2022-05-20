Perseverance paying off for older rookies in the WNBA

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Yvonne Anderson understood that making a WNBA roster as an undrafted rookie was going to be tough and getting that chance a decade after she left college would be even tougher at age 32. But the former Texas standout, who made a name for herself last summer playing for Serbia at the Olympics, impressed the Connecticut Sun enough to become the oldest rookie in the WNBA since Marion Jones entered the league in 2010 at age 34. Anderson is joined in the league by several other older rookies, including 31-year-olds Tina Krajisnik and Rebekah Gardner of the Chicago Sky and 29-year-old Japanese guard Rui Machida of the Washington Mystics.