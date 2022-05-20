Former Lewandowski manager charged with blackmail in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in Poland have filed blackmailing charges against the former manager of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. Cezary Kucharski publicly accused the Poland national team captain and his wife of tax irregularities in Germany and threatened to reveal the details if they didn’t pay $21.1 million. Lewandowski has denied any wrongdoing and has sued Kucharski. Kucharski is a former Poland national team soccer player. He could face up to three years in prison if convicted.