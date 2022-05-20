Burnley, Leeds seek EPL action on Everton losses

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Relegation-threatened Burnley and Leeds have asked the English Premier League to form a panel to decide if Everton should be punished for breaching financial rules to fund the squad that has just retained its place in the topflight. A person familiar with the request told The Associated Press that a joint letter from Burnley and Leeds was sent a week ago asking the league to have an independent commission rapidly look into Everton’s financial losses. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the contents of the confidential correspondence.