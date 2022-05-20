Bardet pulls out of Giro d’Italia, Démare claims third win

CUNEO, Italy (AP) — One of the overall favorites for the Giro d’Italia has pulled out of the grand tour during the 13th stage. Romain Bardet climbed off his bike about a third of the way into the stage and got into a Team DSM car. He was suffering from a stomach bug. He was lying fourth overall, 14 seconds off the pace. The stage was won by French cyclist Arnaud Démare for his third victory in this year’s race. López maintained his 12-second lead over Carapaz and João Almeida, and will wear the pink jersey for a 10th day on Saturday’s 14th stage. The Giro finishes in nine days.