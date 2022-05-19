Prospective owner Boehly sees Chelsea draw with Leicester

LONDON (AP) — Prospective new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly saw third place effectively secured with a 1-1 draw with Leicester in the Premier League. Marcos Alonso’s volley recovered the point for Chelsea in the 34th minute after the wingback’s failure to track back had allowed James Maddison to fire Leicester in front. Christian Pulisic scuffed a tap-in wide that could have won the game for Chelsea. Chelsea was already sure of clinching one of the four Champions League places but the west London club will finish third due to having a far better goal difference than Tottenham heading into Sunday’s final round.