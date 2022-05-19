Hamburg beats Hertha 1-0 in 1st leg of promotion playoff

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin is tottering on the verge of Bundesliga relegation after a 1-0 defeat to Hamburger SV in the first leg of their playoff. Ludovit Reis’ second-half goal in Berlin’s Olympiastadion has given the visitors the edge ahead of the teams’ return leg in Hamburg on Monday. Reis’ attempted cross dipped over Danish goalkeeper Oliver Christensen and went in off the far post in the 57th minute to give Hamburg its fifth consecutive win. The playoff pits the team that finishes third from last in the Bundesliga against the third-place finisher in the second tier to see which plays in the top division next season.