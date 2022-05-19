Giroud left out of France squad, Kamara gets first call up

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps left out veteran forward Olivier Giroud and called up uncapped Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara for Nations League games next month. The AC Milan striker is only three behind Thierry Henry’s national scoring record of 51 goals. Defending champion France has four games in June. France hosts Denmark on June 3, travels to Croatia on June 6 and Austria on June 10 then returns home to play Croatia on June 13. Deschamps did not rule out the 35-year-old Giroud being selected for the World Cup this year. He says he wants to give game time to other players such as Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku.