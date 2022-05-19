Canada wins at worlds after fire delay, US beats Britain

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Canada was on the ice until nearly midnight to extend its perfect start at the world hockey championships by beating Kazakhstan 6-3 after a fire at the rink played havoc with the schedule. The International Ice Hockey Federation said no one was hurt and the damage was minor but it caused a significant delay. Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens had a hat trick in Canada’s fourth win from four games. The United States beat Britain 3-0 on two goals from Kieffer Bellows. Germany edged out Denmark 1-0 and the Czech Republic beat Latvia 5-1.