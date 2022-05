KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored two goals to spark Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids. Salloi gave Sporting KC (3-7-3) a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute. Lucas Esteves pulled the Rapids (4-5-3) even with a goal in the 29th minute. Salloi’s game-winner came five minutes into the second half.