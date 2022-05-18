Rubio Rubin approved for switch to Guatemala from US

By The Associated Press

Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin has been approved by FIFA to switch his national team affiliation to Guatemala from the United States. A 26-year-old from Beaverton, Oregon, Rubin was selected the U.S. Soccer Federation’s youth male athlete of the year in 2012 and played for American youth national teams. He made his senior national team debut in 2014 and has made seven international appearances. All were in exhibitions and none of them since 2018. His mother is from Guatemala and his father is from Mexico.