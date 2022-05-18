Ex-NFL head coach Kitchens joins South Carolina as analyst

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has joined South Carolina’s staff as a senior analyst. The Gamecocks announced Kitchens addition Wednesday. Kitchens and Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer had worked together on the Mississippi State staff in the early 2000s under head coach Sylvester Croom. Beamer did not specify what side of the ball Kitchens would work on, only that he would help the team in many ways. Kitchens became Browns head coach in 2019 and went 6-10 in his only season there. He has worked in the NFL the past 16 years.