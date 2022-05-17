Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

By GEORGE RICHARDS

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The Lightning took Game 1 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season. Anthony Duclair had the goal for Florida.