Cubs shut out Pirates for 2nd straight night, 7-0

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Keegan Thompson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Chicago Cubs shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates for the second straight game, a 7-0 win that extended their winning streak to a season-best four. Jonathan Villar hit a go-ahead, solo homer in the third and added an RBI single. Pittsburgh has not scored since the eighth inning Sunday, when the Pirates beat Cincinnati 1-0 despite not getting any hits. The Pirates had five hits Tuesday and have just nine in three games, dropping their batting average to .223. The shutout was the fifth against Pittsburgh this season.