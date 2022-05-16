Chiellini bids goodbye to Juve fans during draw with Lazio

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini bid goodbye to the Turin club’s fans during a 2-2 draw with Lazio in Serie A. Chiellini recently announced that he is leaving at the end of the season after 17 seasons with the club and this was the Bianconeri’s final home match of the campaign. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in the final second for Lazio to secure a Europa League spot for the Roman club. Alvaro Morata had set up one goal for Dusan Vlahovic then scored himself before Lazio pulled one back with an own goal from Alex Sandro. Juventus remained fourth and Lazio stayed fifth. Sampdoria beat Fiorentina 4-1.