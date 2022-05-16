Arsenal loses as Spurs becomes favorite for EPL top-4 spot

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Arsenal no longer has Champions League qualification in its own hands. A 2-0 loss at Newcastle sees Arsenal relinquish the initiative in its fight with fierce north London rival Tottenham for a finish in the English Premier League’s top four and a return to Europe’s top competition. Heading into the final round on Sunday, Tottenham occupies fourth place and is two points above Arsenal in fifth. Tottenham just needs to beat Norwich to guarantee a top-four spot. Norwich has already been relegated and is in last place. Arsenal will host Everton at the same time and knows a win might not be enough to get back in the Champions League.